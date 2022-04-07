Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / A never-ending Ukraine war spells trouble for President Xi
world news

A never-ending Ukraine war spells trouble for President Xi

With Z forces dragged into a quagmire in Ukraine, China must be concerned about the efficacy and war making potential of Russian hardware in use against Ukraine as all PLA weapons are either purchased from Moscow or designed on similar lines.
Both Presidents for life, Putin and Xi have umbilical links rooted in communism and single party autocracy.
Published on Apr 07, 2022 09:54 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta

New Delhi: Failure of President Vladimir Putin to capture Kyiv after Red Army’s 40-day long offensive into Ukraine is going to have domestic ramifications for not only the Russian strongman but also his “no limit” friend Chinese President Xi Jinping.

An expected short and decisive Russian victory has now turned into a quagmire for the Z Army with no sign of the war ending or victory for Moscow soon. This has not only upset the grand plans of President Putin but also upset the applecart of fellow life-long President Xi Jinping.

Just as a swift Russian victory in Ukraine would have worked in favour of China and the Communist ideology, a dragging bitter military contest with no clearcut war objective achieved must have upset the strongman in Beijing. The reasons are:

First, China is world’s foremost trader and a long war in Ukraine has upset the entire global trade with widespread ramifications---from shipping, land transport, aviation, ports to insurance to re-insurance.

RELATED STORIES

Second, China has a weak energy security architecture and like India is dependent on imported hydrocarbons to fuel its economy. The rise in oil prices due to war and resultant global uncertainty will hit the Chinese economy hard. US, on the other hand, is not dependent to any other country for global energy needs and will be the long-term beneficiary of Ukraine war with NATO consolidation and sale of American hardware to European states.

Third, the fight put up by Ukraine with tactical and technological support of NATO will make China think twice over invading Taiwan. The message from Ukraine is clear. There will be an all-out military effort by US and its allies to repel any PLA invasion of Taiwan.

Fourth, the single biggest lesson of the Ukraine war till now is that the Russian hardware is dated in technology and is no match of western stand-off weapons like Stinger and Javelin shoulder fired missiles, armed drones and airborne surveillance. With China like India having Russian origin or Russian design platforms, Beijing must be concerned about its war making capabilities like India is. In fact, the joke going round the South Block corridors after the Ukraine offensive is that Russia giving weapons to Pakistan is not a bad idea given their rate of return.

Fifth, when President Xi Jinping took over the reins of China in 2012, in his first secret speech to his fellow communists he asked them to analyze the fall and break-up of Soviet Union and draw lessons from it. On the eve of Beijing winter Olympics this year, President Xi swore to friendship without limits with visiting Russian President Putin before he embarked on the disastrous Ukraine venture., A losing Russia is not good for communist autocrat regimes and has the potential to destabilize China itself.

While it is evident that the more the war drags on, it will make President Putin politically vulnerable by the day and more dependent on China for economic and military support. Increasing dependence of Russia on China will make life more difficult for New Delhi but a loss of face of Putin in Ukraine could raise questions on the life-long term of President Xi. Both President Putin and President Xi are life-long leaders till 2035 with the latter seeking third term as general secretary of Communist Party of China (CPC) later this fall.

The Russian autocrat is now more vulnerable to internal disturbances as the economy will take a massive hit due to war spending and public morale will plummet due to the inability of the Red Army to change the regime in Kyiv. In case the Ukraine war plays out in reverse and a regime change in Moscow takes place with a pro-west leader coming to power, then the tables will turn on China.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel....view detail

Topics
xi jinping vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP