Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / A note-taker at luncheon behind Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' charge: Report
world news

A note-taker at luncheon behind Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' charge: Report

The cable that was sent to Islamabad mentioning Donald Lu's observation on Imran Khan's Moscow visit was based on the notes taken by an embassy official who was present at the farewell lunch of former ambassador Asad Majeed. 
Donald Lu did not threaten a regime change but his arguments were "alarming and far from routine", the report said citing sources. (AFP)
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 09:54 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The cable that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan cited as evidence of a foreign conspiracy behind the no-confidence motion which toppled his government has an interesting background story that originated at a farewell lunch meet but ended with allegations of conspiracy, Dawn reported.

According to the Dawn report, the conversation among US officials and Pakistan's then ambassador Asad Majeed, which later rattled the PTI government, took place on March 7 at Asad Majeed Khan's residence known as Pakistan House. It was a farewell lunch for Asad Majeed but a note-taker whose job was to take notes from the exchange between the ambassador and the US officials was also present there. The cable that Majeed later sent to Islamabad was based on the notes taken by the notetaker of the Pakistan Embassy.

The discussion at the lunch party mostly revolved around the Russia-Ukraine crisis in the context of which the US side expressed 'disappointment' with Imran Khan's visit to Moscow on the very day the war began, the report said. As Asad Majeed explained that the decision that Imran Khan would continue his planned Moscow visit was taken collectively as Pakistan was trying for a Moscow visit for years, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu said Washington believed that the final decision to go ahead with the visit rested with Imran Khan.

RELATED STORIES

Then the conversation, according to the Dawn report, veered toward Pakistan's situation. "Mr Lu pointed out that Washington was keenly watching the situation and the outcome of the no-trust move against the then prime minister would impact US-Pakistan relations as well," the Dawn report said.

All this conversation was duly noted by the person who was taking the notes and then featured in the cable that Islamabad received from its embassy in Pakistan.

The Dawn report, citing sources, said though Donald Lu did not threaten a regime change, his arguments were "alarming and far from routine".

While the White House dismissed all these allegations, Pakistan's all-powerful military also denied the use of the word 'conspiracy'. It said the statement issued by the National Security Committee of Pakistan did not mention 'conspiracy'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
imran khan pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP