A Snapchat post, drugging, alleged ‘gang’ rape: Inside the Cornell University sexual assault case

A former Cornell University student has sued the university and seven Chi Phi fraternity members, alleging that she was drugged and sexually assaulted at the fraternity house in Ithaca in October 2024.

The allegations have not been established as fact in court. (AP File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The lawsuit also alleges that, while she was unconscious, one of the men posted “free p***y” in the fraternity's Snapchat group, according to The Week.

The former student, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, filed the lawsuit in New York Supreme Court on September 16, alleging that Winston Lee, Scott Kretzschmar, Scott Norris, Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Gillio Lopes and Diego Sarabia raped her, the report added.

What the lawsuit alleges

Deep Dive What allegations does the lawsuit against the Cornell University Chi Phi fraternity members include? The lawsuit alleges that a former Cornell student was drugged and sexually assaulted by seven Chi Phi fraternity members, who pressured her into consuming a substance described as ketamine before engaging in sexual acts without her consent. Why has the Tompkins County District Attorney reopened the investigation into the Cornell sexual assault case? The investigation was reopened following the filing of a civil lawsuit that alleged significantly different details about the assault, leading prosecutors to consider presenting the case to a grand jury based on new evidence. How did Cornell University respond to the allegations of sexual violence and the lawsuit? Cornell stated it took the allegations seriously, conducted an investigation through its Office of Civil Rights, and barred the Xi chapter of Chi Phi from campus, but emphasized that federal privacy laws prevent disclosing specific disciplinary actions against individual students.

According to the lawsuit, the woman was visiting a friend at Cornell's Chi Phi house when two fraternity members allegedly pressured her into snorting what they told her was ketamine while she was drugged.

“Multiple people ‘began engaging in sexual acts (including both oral and vaginal intercourse) with Plaintiff, all without her consent,’” the lawsuit said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The allegations have not been established as fact in court.

The woman reportedly notified Cornell's university police department about three weeks after the alleged incident and later left the university, according to People magazine.

Her attorney, Thomas Giuffra, alleged that only two of the seven men named in the case were expelled, while other fraternity members faced lesser disciplinary measures, including writing essays. Giuffra also said none of the alleged attackers was arrested.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cornell said it had investigated and adjudicated the allegations in accordance with its policies. In a September 21 statement, the university said it “condemns sexual violence” and that sexual violence is “fundamentally incompatible” with its principles.

The university said its Office of Civil Rights and Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards handled the matter, while the Xi chapter of Chi Phi remained barred from campus.

“Federal privacy law prohibits Cornell from disclosing specific information regarding individual students and we therefore are unable to make a public statement on any other disciplinary response,” the university said.

Cornell had earlier described the allegations as involving “serious and deeply disturbing allegations of drug abuse and sexual violence” and called the alleged behaviour “abhorrent.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chi Phi's national headquarters also condemned sexual violence but declined to comment on the specific allegations because litigation is pending.

(With inputs from agencies)