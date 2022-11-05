A week after praising PM Modi, Russia’s Putin says this about India

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised India by calling its citizens "talented" and "driven", a week after he showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking on the occasion of Russia's Unity Day on Friday, Putin said, "India will achieve outstanding results in terms of its development - there are no doubts - and almost one-and-a-half billion people: now that's potential," he said, according to Putin's translated speech originally delivered in Russian, news agency ANI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Putin added that India will achieve outstanding results in terms of development. “There are no doubts. And almost one-and-a-half billion people. Now that's potential,” the Russian President said.

On October 27, Vladimir Putin praised PM Modi's independent foreign policies and said he was a true patriot "PM Modi is one of those individuals in the world who is able to pursue an independent foreign policy in the interest of his country, and his people without any attempts to stop him,” Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club, as per a report by news agency PTI.

"It (India) attracts general respect from everyone in the world. A lot has been done in recent years under PM Modi’s leadership. He is a true patriot of his country. And this concept of his, ‘Make in India’, is a significant effort. (India) really has progressed in its development. A great future lies ahead of it,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Russian President added that his country had special ties with India that were built on the foundation of really close allied relations for decades. Putin pointed out that Russia never had any outstanding issues with India and that both countries always supported each other.

In September, Putin and Modi met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation where the latter urged the Russian President to end the war in Ukraine.

PM Modi said that today's era was not of war, adding Putin should return to the path of dialogue.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON