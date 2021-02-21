Abducted UNHCR aid worker pleads for his rescue in video released by Boko Haram

An aid worker of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), who has been abducted by Boko Haram terrorists from a major highway in northeast Borno State, has pleaded the authorities to rescue him in a video released by the Boko Haram terrorists.

"As Salamu Alaykum [Peace be unto you]. My name is Idris Aloma. I am a worker with UNHCR [United Nations High Commission for Refugees]. I am pleading with the commission to liaise with the government for my freedom," Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying in a video message released by terrorists.

Aloma was kidnapped on January 3 on the northeast Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

Boko Haram operates in the western and central African regions. It is known to oppose the western civilization model of education and seeks the introduction of sharia law in Nigeria.

The Boko Haram insurgency began in 2009 when the terrorists staged an armed rebellion against the Nigerian government.