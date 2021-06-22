Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Action against Apple Daily does not target press freedom, says Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam
world news

Action against Apple Daily does not target press freedom, says Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

Lam was speaking at her weekly press conference a day after Mark Simon, an adviser to the jailed Apple Daily owner and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, told Reuters the media outlet would be forced to shut in "a matter of days".
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 07:58 AM IST
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference on June 21, 2021. (AP Photo)

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday authorities' actions against pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily under the city's sweeping national security law were not targeting press freedom.

Lam was speaking at her weekly press conference a day after Mark Simon, an adviser to the jailed Apple Daily owner and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, told Reuters the media outlet would be forced to shut in "a matter of days".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit

Odisha emerges as only state as home to all three species of crocodiles

Doggo helps human to do laundry, netizens swoon over the little helper

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Covaxin
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP