Active shooter at US' University of Oklahoma, SOS to students ‘run, hide, fight'

Police said that they were investigating a report of shots being fired at the University of Oklahoma. People who were on the campus were told to shelter in place, officials informed as per Associated Press. The campus police received the report of shooting around 9:30 p.m. and told people to avoid the area, the report said.

University of Oklahoma Shooting: An active shooter was present at the University of Oklahoma, police said. (Representational)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Russia's 'merchant of death' to Donald Trump: Your life is in danger, come here

However, there was no immediate confirmation any shots had been fired. No injuries have been reported.

“There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!," the university tweeted. In later tweets, the university said that the police were investigating “possible shots fired.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON