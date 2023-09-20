Adin Ross claims he will interview North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his live stream

American streamer and co-owner of Kick Adin Ross claims he will be getting Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un onto his live stream. In a live stream, Adin was on call with the owner of Kick and Stake, Eddie Craven, where they discussed the possibility of speaking to Kim Jong Un.

Adin Ross's Quest: North Korea live stream interview with Kim Jong Un (Twitter. X)(Twitter)

If this were to get through, Adin Ross would have to be escorted by the CIA with maximum security. While some fans don't seem to be taking Adin Ross' new endeavour seriously, fans are wrapping their heads around how the Kickstreamer managed to get this interview, while some are even skeptical about whether it's true or not.

Eddie mentioned on the live stream, "I know it sounds like I'm kinda lowkey f**king around, but I swear to God, like on the North Korea and live streaming it and like giving them a chance to kind of show their world off, and I think this could happen. Let's give it a crack," to which Adin replied, “Alright, I got you, bro. I won't let you down. You know what I decided—you know what? Maybe I was born here to literally solve world peace.”

A lot of fans came out to say on and off stream that it was all for clout and the interview was not bound to happen.

Citizens of the country cannot use their passport to enter North Korea without special permission or in the interest of the country, according to the US Department of State. Only time will tell whether a sequel to the movie 'The Interview' will happen IRL.