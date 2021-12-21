Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afghanistan Google's most searched word in 2021, crypto and meme stocks follow

Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan, followed by the devastating evacuations gripped internet users for days on, becoming the top ranking word for Google's Year in Search.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Meme stocks and cryptocurrencies rivaled major sport and the fallout from the Taliban’s rise to power as the biggest search and news trends for Google in 2021.

When searching for news, Google users were mostly interested in Afghanistan, according to the latest annual trending report of Alphabet Inc.’s search giant. The rest of the top places were dominated by Reddit stock favorites such as GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., together with popular cryptocoins Ethereum and Dogecoin.

The three search terms which had the biggest spikes this year compared to 2020 were all for Indian cricket, including the country’s series against Australia and England, followed by the limited overs Indian Premier League tournament. 

In entertainment, Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel franchise dominated the top five searched movies, with Eternals, Black Widow and Shang-Chi, alongside Warner Bros Entertainment Inc.’s Dune and Netflix Inc.’s Red Notice. Korean hit Squid Game topped television searches for Netflix, followed by the streaming giant’s Bridgerton.

Other highlights in the report include:

  • Searches for “United States Capitol” beating out Covid-19 vaccines in January
  • More people searched how to start a business than how to find a job
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey became the most searched for the category in Google Trends history

