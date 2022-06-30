Gunfire, explosions heard close to venue of Taliban's grand assembly 'loya jirga'

Chaos erupted in Kabul as several explosions and gunfires were reported close to the hall where the ‘Loya Jirga’ or the grand assembly of religious scholars and elders is underway, local media reported.The exact cause and location of the gunfire is not clear yet. The Freedom Fighters Front in its statement said that its ‘special forces’ had attacked the Taliban gathering. But the Taliban regime has not said anything, Aamaj News English, reported.

The Taliban helicopters have started patrolling the venue of the ‘loya jirga’ after the attack by the Freedom Fighters Front. The Taliban regime has deployed high security across the capital, with the roads leading to the ‘jirga’ venue blocked and checkpoints being setup to avert any incident.

More than 3,500 religious scholars and elders from across Afghanistan have been invited to attend the three-day assembly. However, women have not been allowed to attend the assembly of Taliban which is discussing the education of girls.

Some 70 personalities representing Afghan refugees in Pakistan and about 30 others from refugees living in Iran have participated in the Jirga.The Talibani ‘jirga’ is being held days after a massive earthquake rocked Afghanistan, killing over 1,000 people and leaving ten thousand citizens homeless.

