Afghanistan resistance front spokesperson killed in Panjshir: Reports

Fahim Dashti, a senior member of the Jamiat-e-Islami party and a member of the Federation of Afghan Journalists, wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday Taliban fighters had been practically driven out Pajshir.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Fahim Dashti regularly tweeted updates from Panjshir as the Taliban pressed in on opposition forces. (Tolo News)

A spokesperson of Afghanistan’s resistance front was killed during the ongoing fighting in Panjshir, according to several reports, as the Taliban said their forces had entered its provincial capital. Reports about the death of Fahim Dashti, spokesperson for the National Resistance Front (NRF), also appeared on several Twitter accounts of the resistance force. "With the heavy heart we can report that Fahim Dashti, the spokesperson for the Resistance front has been killed by the terrorist Taliban," the tweet said without giving any other detail.

On Sunday, Dashti wrote on his Twitter account that Taliban fighters had been practically driven out of the region. He regularly tweeted updates from the area as the Taliban pressed in on opposition forces, issuing defiant statements that the resistance forces would continue to fight the Taliban. Dashti was a senior member of the Jamiat-e-Islami party and a member of the Federation of Afghan Journalists, The Khaama Press reported.

HT could not verify the reports of Fahim Dashti's death. The Panjshir Valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, nearly 90 miles north of the capital city of Kabul. The Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months.

The reports about Dashti’s death came after the war over the northeastern province of Panjshir escalated on Friday night. Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi said on Twitter that the police headquarters and district centre of Rukhah, adjacent to the provincial capital Bazarak, had fallen. Karimi also said that opposition forces had suffered numerous casualties, with large numbers of prisoners and captured vehicles, weapons and ammunition. Fighting was underway in Bazarak, he also said.

However, resistance forces denied claims made by the Taliban, The Khaama Press reported. 

Ahmad Massoud, head of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), said on Sunday he welcomed proposals from religious scholars for a negotiated settlement to end the fighting with the Taliban in the valley, which has resisted both the invading Soviet army and the previous Taliban government. "The NRF in principle agree to solve the current problems and put an immediate end to the fighting and continue negotiations," Massoud said in a Facebook post. "To reach a lasting peace, the NRF is ready to stop fighting on condition that Taliban also stop their attacks and military movements on Panjshir and Andarab," he said, referring to a district in the neighbouring province of Baghlan.

