'Afghanistan won't have a picture like this': Amrullah Saleh attacks Pakistan with General AAK Niazi's 1971 photo

Continuing his tirade against Pakistan for sheltering the Taliban, Afghan first Vice President Amrullah Saleh has recently posted the photo of the signing of the Instrument of Surrender in 1971 on Twitter and said Afghanistan does not and will not ever have such a picture. "Dear Pak Twitter attackers, Taliban and terrorism won't heal the trauma of this picture. Find other ways," Amrullah Saleh wrote.

"Yes, yesterday I flinched for a fraction of a second as a rocket flew above and landed few metres away," he wrote.

In 1971 was following which Bangladesh was created, Pakistan had to publicly surrender to the joint forces of the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini, which was the largest military surrender after World War 2. Pakistan's General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered and signed the Instrument of Surrender on December 16 in Dhaka after a 13-day war.

Amrullah Saleh has been tweeting about Pakistan Army supporting Taiban in the Spin Boldak area. "If anyone doubts my tweet on Pak Air Force and Pak Army warning to the Afghanistan side not to retake Spin Boldak, I am ready to share evidence through DM. Afghan aircraft as far as 10 kilometres from Spin Boldak are warned to back off or face air to air missiles. Afghanistan is too big to be swallowed," Saleh had tweeted on July 15, a day before Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in Spin Boldak in a Taliban attack.

The Afghan government and Taliban representatives are engaged in talks in Doha to reach a settlement, while the Taliban captured the Spin Boldak border of the country. Amid this escalation, the daughter of the Afghan envoy in Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil was abducted and tortured on July 16, following which President Ashraf Ghani called back several diplomats from Pakistan.

"Pakistan's diplomatic community is working hard painting and decorating a fictional image for Talibs. On the ground however Talibs 2.0 is nothing but an Afghanistan replica of IS-K and Al-Qadea, providing bases to foreign "good and bad terrorists" The "good" LeT is their buddies in allegiance," Saleh said in a tweet.

