Afghans in Belgium organise protest, slam Pakistan for supporting Taliban

The members of Afghanistan's diaspora residing in Belgium organised a protest demonstration in capital Brussels on Monday to protest against Taliban's hostile takeover of their country. The protest was organised at Schuman Circle, in front of the European Commission (EC) and the European External Action Service (EEAS) building.

The protesters also raised slogan against Pakistan for its alleged involvement and support to the Taliban.

Also Read: 'Full independence', 'historic moments', say Taliban after US troops leave

The protest demonstration was attended by about 60-70 members of Afghan diaspora. Some of the protesters were seen wearing army combat uniform.

A series of protests have been organised by Afghan citizens living in various countries since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan on August 15. On Sunday, nearly 800 demonstrators protested in front of the Greek Parliament blaming Pakistan for the worsening conditions in Afghanistan. They shouted slogans like - "Who killed Afghanistan- Pakistan Pakistan"; "Pakistan supports terrorists"; and "Stop killing Afghans."

On Saturday, similar protests were held across the globe in more than 30 cities, including Washington, London and Berlin calling for support of Afghans in the final hours of the evacuation process.

Also Read: Biden to explain why US deadline was not extended

Participants held signs that read, "Save Afghanistan" or "Save Afghan lives."

The United States, meanwhile, said on Monday that its mission in Afghanistan has ended. The announcement was made by the department of defense, which posted on Twitter a photo of Chris Donahue, the commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, leaving the war-torn country. "The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division boards on US Air Force C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the US mission in Kabul," the department of defense said in the tweet.