After boycotting Biden’s summit, Imran Khan shifts stance

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan approached the US again and asked the four-member delegation of US senators who are on a visit to Pakistan to strengthen the ties between both nations in a bid to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He said that both nations must work together to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability and economic development to support the Afghan people. Imran said that it was necessary to help Afghanistan avoid an economic collapse.

“Pakistan valued its long-standing relationship with the United States and was committed to expanding it in all spheres, particularly in the economic dimension,” Khan told the four-member US delegation consisting of senators Angus King, Richard Burr, John Cornyn and Benjamin Sasse. Khan’s latest statement comes amid frayed relations between the US and Pakistan as the Pakistan prime minister boycotted the Democracy Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

The four senators are members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and Senator King is also a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The senators also thanked the Pakistan government for helping in the evacuation of the American nationals and others from Afghanistan earlier in August and September following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The senators also affirmed that the US feels that due to Pakistan’s geo-strategic location and population both nations should make determined efforts to promote trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Pakistan on several occasions has reiterated to the international community that it should not isolate Afghanistan, which is governed by the Taliban, citing that it will lead to a humanitarian crisis and economic despair. The international community however remains committed to helping the Taliban-led government only if it keeps its pledges regarding women, education and protection towards minorities.

