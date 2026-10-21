After France, thousands of students, teachers march through Greek capital to protest high cost of living

Thousands of students and teachers marched through the streets of the Greek capital of Athens Wednesday, calling for affordable student housing and more state investment in education, as protests that have swept Europe spread further.

Students march in front of the Greek Parliament during a protest over rising housing costs and underfunded education, in solidarity with students in France and Spain, in Athens, Greece, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas (REUTERS)

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Similar protests were being held in several cities in Greece, including Thessaloniki in the north and the western port city of Patras.

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The rising cost of living, including increased fuel costs, and anger over the state of schools and lack of affordable housing for students have been fuelling protests across Europe, with violence breaking out particularly at demonstrations in France, as well as in Italy and Albania.

Deep Dive Why did students and teachers march in Athens? They called for affordable student housing and greater state investment in education. Protesters also cited the rising cost of living and deteriorating conditions in schools. Why did a Greek student say the €120 rent subsidy was not enough? Engineering student Panagiotis Moschonas said the monthly subsidy would not cover even half a rent. He also objected that it was paid at the end of the year. Where else in Greece were protests held? Similar demonstrations took place in Thessaloniki and the western port city of Patras, as well as in Athens.

"From Greece to France, give money to education," one banner read in the Athens protest. Others held up cardboard signs in French reading: "To study or to survive."

Also Read: Targeted curfews, protest bans: France steps up security after worst riots in years; 2,400 arrested

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{{^usCountry}} Engineering student Panagiotis Moschonas, 20, criticised the conservative government for not taking any measures to help students cope with the high cost of living. "It says that it is allegedly helping students, with a rent subsidy of 120 euros (USD 135) per month. That isn't even enough for half a rent, and it's also given at the end of the year." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Engineering student Panagiotis Moschonas, 20, criticised the conservative government for not taking any measures to help students cope with the high cost of living. "It says that it is allegedly helping students, with a rent subsidy of 120 euros (USD 135) per month. That isn't even enough for half a rent, and it's also given at the end of the year." {{/usCountry}}

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Riot police closely shadowed the march, while officers conducted spot checks and bag searches on people heading toward the protest. Demonstrations in Greece often turn violent, and stores and cafes along the route rolled down steel shutters to guard against their windows being smashed.

Teachers declared a strike for Wednesday, although some schools were open.

"Today we are striking because this situation can't continue for our families, with the high costs, with us struggling to make it to the end of the month, with the situation in schools which is deteriorating exponentially year after year," said teacher Ioannis Rompas.

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