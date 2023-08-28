After Hilary, America braces for another tropical storm Idalia

Mother nature is piling misery in the United States quite frequently. After the devastating Tropical storm Hilary, America is set to face another tropical storm named Idalia which might transform into a hurricane on Monday. It will cause destruction in Florida’s Gulf Coast starting Tuesday into Wednesday.

This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows tropical Storm Idalia (bottom right) approaching Cuba on August 28, 2023. Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened as it neared Cuba and the abnormally hot waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, with forecasters predicting it could become a major hurricane before roaring ashore in Florida this week. (AFP)

As precautionary measures, people residing in coastal regions of Florida have been told to evacuate. Evacuation orders have been issued for at least three counties along Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has warned that residents should expect Idalia to be a major hurricane, Category 3 or higher when it makes landfall along Florida’s Big Bend.

“This is going to be a major impact,” DeSantis said during a Monday morning news conference.

Expected destruction by Idalia

Powerful winds exceeding 100mph are expected to uproot trees and cause power outages along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Due to heavy rainfall, flooding in the coastal areas has also been forecast. The worst impact of Hurricane Idalia will be seen in Tampa northward through the Big Bend region and into portions of the Panhandle, CNN reported.

In the Tampa Bay area, storm surge of 4 to 7 feet above normal tidal levels has been forecast.

“Storm surge can be life threatening at just two to three feet. Some of these areas are going to experience storm surge well over seven foot,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie as quoted by CNN.

Parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina are also expected to suffer devastating effects of Idalia.

Preparations to face Idalia

DeSantis informed the media that 1100 National Guardsmen had been deployed with high-water vehicles and aircraft for rescue and recovery efforts. The Florida Highway Patrol is ready for relief measures with 300 troopers.

A state of local emergency has been declared in Hillsborough County, where the city of Tampa is located.

