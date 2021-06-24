After John McAfee's death, his old tweet with 'WHACKD' tattoo goes viral

Hours after his death, an old tweet of John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus software, has surfaced on the internet.

The tweet by McAfee from 2019 shows his tattoo on his right bicep. It reads, "‘$WHACKD.’ In a related tweet, he wrote, “Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: “We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself”. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.”

McAfee was found dead on Wednesday in prison outside Barcelona. He was 75. He was discovered dead in his prison cell hours after Spain’s National Court approved his extradition to the US over multiple tax fraud charges.

McAfee had been in Spanish custody since October on a June 2020 US indictment in which he was charged with failing to file four years of tax returns while concealing assets.

Spain’s National Court had approved the extradition of detained antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee to the United States, where he was wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

The entrepreneur was arrested last October at Barcelona’s international airport.

In March, he was indicted and accused of fraud and money laundering over his use of social media to promote cryptocurrencies, which prosecutors said generated $13 million in illicit gains for McAfee and a co-conspirator.











