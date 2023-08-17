After Maui, wildfire in Spain's Tenerife burns 'out of control', devours 6,425 Acres

A fierce wildfire erupted within the scenic landscapes of Tenerife, the largest of Spain's Canary Islands, sending shockwaves through the region. The fire, which originated in a mountainous national park, has rapidly expanded, consuming an alarming 2,600 hectares (6,425 acres) since its outbreak on Wednesday.

The flames advance through the forest near the town of El Rosario, as wildfire continues to burn on Tenerife, Canary Islands, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. An out-of-control wildfire on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife has burned some 2,600 hectares (6,400 acres) of land and forced the evacuation of some 300 people from several small towns, Canary Islands regional president Fernando Clavijo said Thursday. (AP)

The battle to contain the flames has mobilized a force of around 250 firefighters and military personnel, who are facing off against the unpredictable wildfire. This relentless force of nature has grown to span 31 kilometers (19 miles) across dry woodland, even encroaching on both sides of Mount Teide. The gravity of the situation has led to the evacuation of five villages and closed off access to the iconic Mount Teide.

Fernando Clavijo, the regional leader, described the inferno as the most complex fire the Canary Islands have encountered in four decades. He acknowledged the difficulties posed by challenging weather conditions but maintained optimism, expressing confidence that their relentless efforts would eventually conquer the blaze.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clavijo shared his thoughts, saying, "Despite the challenging conditions, our teams are giving their all to bring this blaze under control. We won't rest until it's safe."

As the wildfire's reach expanded, the authorities made the tough decision to evacuate around 3,800 individuals from the northeastern region of the island. Efforts to ensure their safety included the precautionary evacuation of vulnerable dogs from a shelter to shield them from the smoke's harmful effects. Civil protection officials had their hands full, removing residents from affected areas and offering support in the face of this perilous situation.

The devastating wildfire is yet another stark reminder of the growing threat posed by climate change. A recent heat wave had affected many areas of the Canary Islands, turning them susceptible to fast-spreading fires. This pattern mirrors the global trend of extreme weather events, which have taken a toll on regions across Europe and beyond. The wildfires that have engulfed regions of France, Italy, Algeria, Tunisia, Canada, and even Hawaii underscore the urgent need for coordinated efforts to combat and mitigate the effects of these disasters.

