World News
world news

‘After peaceful transition…’: Jayasuriya on India's role during Sri Lanka crisis

The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a fall in tourism during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as reckless economic policies.
Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 02:46 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The International Monetary Fund, India, and all friendly nations will help Sri Lanka after the formation of a stable government, former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya said. Speaking to news agency ANI, Jayasuriya hailed India for providing financial aid since the economic crisis struck the neighbouring island nation. He said India is playing a “big role” in Sri Lanka.

“After peaceful transition of president and prime minister, when politicians start a stable government, IMF, India and all friendly countries will start coming out and help Sri Lanka. India has been very helpful since the start of this crisis and India (has) given lot of aid to Sri Lanka. So we are thankful for that,” he said.

In April, Sri Lanka announced that it was suspending repayment of foreign loans due to foreign currency shortage. The South Asian nation is relying on aid from India and other countries as leaders try to negotiate a bailout package with the IMF. With unprecedented fuel and food shortages, the Sri Lankan government is under pressure to repay $28 billion of the total $51 billion foreign debt by the end of 2027. Rajapaksas political capital lies dismantled after months of demonstrations.

Jayasuriya, who has been a vocal critic of the government’s handling of the economy, said that the speaker, senior politicians and party leaders need to make a quick decision now.

In April, the former cricketer met Indian High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay and asked for assistance to obtain essential medicines for the island nation. During his meeting, the ace cricketer appreciated India's support in the form of essential supplies, including medicines.

"High Commissioner met cricket legend @Sanath07 and hailed his many achievements for the sport and #SriLanka. The ace cricketer appreciated India's support in the form of essential supplies, including medicines," the Indian mission in Sri Lanka tweeted.

Topics
sri lanka sanath jayasuriya
