After praise for India, Trump orders checking of voter records in US, says 24,000 illegal votes found so far

Days after his praise for India's voter ID system, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his push for the SAVE AMERICA Act as he once again claims that he won the 2020 election against Joe Biden.
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In a post on social media, the US president stated that he has ordered the Census Bureau to check voter records, especially for the 2020 presidential elections.
Trump further alleged that the bureau has noted over 24,000 illegal votes in its first check of 128,000,000 voters.
Deep Dive
What does the SAVE America Act require for voter registration?
The SAVE America Act mandates that individuals provide proof of US citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate, and a valid photo ID when registering to vote.
Why does Trump compare the US voting system to India's voter ID system?
Trump asserts that India's system, which requires photo ID for every voter, ensures election integrity and suggests similar measures are necessary in the US to combat alleged illegal voting.
How does the US currently verify voter eligibility?
In the US, voter eligibility is verified primarily during registration, with states cross-checking submitted information against records from motor vehicle departments and social security, but without a unified national system.
"On the first 128,000,000 Voters, the Census Bureau proves that over 24,000 Noncitizens voted illegally! The Census Bureau is going to analyze the next 32,000,000 Voters, and this number will explode. I WON THE ELECTION! We must pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT," the president wrote on Truth Social.
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Trump's praise for India
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Ahead of this verification, Trump cited a conversation with India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, who questioned how the US can hold elections without valid photo identification.
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Ahead of this verification, Trump cited a conversation with India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, who questioned how the US can hold elections without valid photo identification.
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"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration -- How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID? India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1 per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document. We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
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Trump's post highlighted a meeting between Kumar and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor as his administration pushed for the passage of the SAVE AMERICA Act.
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.