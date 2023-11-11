‘After years of advocacy’: US official lauds New York City's decision to announce Diwali as public school holiday

The Deputy Commissioner at the New York City Mayor's office, Dilip Chauhan, on Saturday lauded the city's office decision to announce Diwali as a public school holiday for the first time, reported ANI.

Diwali was announced as a holiday by New York City Mayor Eric Adams in June.

On Saturday, Chauhan said that the decision was the result of years of dedicated advocacy by the Indian diaspora and the Indian-American community.

He added that the Indian diaspora worked really hard to achieve success in this initiative.

“This year Diwali is so significant, first time in the history of New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has declared Diwali as a public holiday in the school of New York City, after years of advocacy...Indian diaspora, Indian-American community...they have worked hard for this initiative,” Chauhan said, according to ANI.

He added further: "On Diwali, our children don't need to go to school, they can spend time at home with their family and visit religious places and celebrate with the community."

Further, Chahuan said that it felt great to be a part of this initiative and extended Diwali greeting.

"I wish everyone a happy and joyous Diwali. Diwali means the festival of light over darkness," he added.

Thousands of New Yorkers celebrate Diwali each year to commemorate the victory of light over darkness.

The June announcement came after state lawmakers enacted legislation designating it as a holiday in the biggest school system in the US, according to ANI.

Adams had called the moment a significant win for the local families. "I'm so proud to have stood with Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar and community leaders in the fight to make Diwali a school holiday. I know it's a little early in the year, but: Shubh Diwali!." the Mayor wrote on Twitter at the time.

HT News Desk