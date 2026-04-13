AI Is Using So Much Energy That Computing Firepower Is Running Out

“We’ve been working hard to meet the increase in demand for Claude,” wrote Boris Cherny, creator and head of Claude Code, on X . “Capacity is a resource we manage thoughtfully and we are prioritizing our customers using our products and API.”

In late March, Anthropic suddenly announced it would limit the amount of tokens that users could burn through during peak hours from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pacific Time on weekdays. Customers have taken to social media to complain about the change. “I haven’t hit my Claude Code terminal limit in weeks but this week I hit it in like 45 minutes,” wrote one user on X.

The frequent outages at Anthropic are happening as the AI lab is experiencing explosive growth. At the end of 2025, the company hit $9 billion in annual run rate, which means the company was on track to make that amount of revenue in the next 12 months. By February, that figure ballooned to $14 billion. Two months later, it doubled to $30 billion.

“That is not normal,” said Amir Haghighat, co-founder and chief technology officer at Baseten, an AI inference startup. “Think about AWS, databases, RDS or Stripe—these need to be very resilient with a very high uptime. But that is not the world we live in when it comes to AI. That’s not the quality of service that you want to be getting from the company that’s providing intelligence for your application.”

The reliability of core services on the internet is often measured in nines. Four nines means 99.99% of uptime—a typical percentage that a software company commits to customers. As of April 8, Anthropic’s Claude API had a 98.95% uptime rate in the last 90 days.

David Hsu, founder and CEO of software development platform Retool, said he prefers to use Anthropic’s Opus 4.6 model to power his company’s AI agent tool because he believes it is the best model for enterprise. He recently changed to OpenAI’s model to power his company’s agent. “Anthropic has just been going down all the time,” he said.

Since mid-February, outages for systems across Anthropic have become so common that some of its enterprise clients are switching to other AI model players.

“There’s a massive capacity crunch that’s unlike anything I’ve seen in the more than five years I’ve been running this business,” said J.J. Kardwell, chief executive of Vultr, a cloud infrastructure company. “The question is, why don’t we just deploy more gear? The lead times are too long. Data center build times are long, the power that’s available through 2026 is already all spoken for.”

Renting one of Nvidia’s most-advanced Blackwell generation of chips for one hour costs $4.08, up 48% from the $2.75 it cost two months ago, according to the Ornn Compute Price Index.

Spot-market prices to access Nvidia’s GPUs, or graphics processing units, in data-center clouds have risen sharply in recent months across the company’s entire product line, according to Ornn, a New York-based data provider that publishes market data and structures financial products around GPU pricing.

Toward the end of last year, CoreWeave, one of the largest publicly traded AI cloud companies, raised prices by more than 20% and started asking smaller customers to sign contracts committing them to use the company’s services for at least three years, up from one year before. Bank of America analysts reinstated coverage of the company with a “Buy” rating late last month, saying demand for its services is likely to outstrip supply through at least 2029.

“I do spend a lot of time trying to find any last-minute compute available,” Sarah Friar, OpenAI’s chief financial officer, said in a recent public video interview with an investor. “We’re making some very tough trades at the moment on things we’re not pursuing because we don’t have enough compute.”

Token use in OpenAI’s API—a platform where mostly enterprise users access its software—rose from six billion a minute in October to 15 billion a minute in late March.

OpenAI scrapped its Sora video-generation app in part to free up computing resources to power coding and enterprise products that would work on a new AI model, code-named Spud, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Hourly rental prices for GPUs, the microchips used to train and run AI models, have surged since the fall. Anthropic, the maker of popular chatbot Claude and viral coding app Claude Code, has been plagued recently by frequent outages. The company has begun metering computing supply to users during peak hours, but the rollout has been marred by customers who have complained that they are reaching the limit far too quickly.

All of it points to a classic problem that has popped up in technology booms throughout history, from the 19th-century railroad expansion to the telecom and internet explosion of the early 2000s. Demand is growing far faster than companies are able to access resources and build out infrastructure. Historically, price increases have been among the only ways to address a supply crunch, but such a move could be perilous for frontier AI companies, who are in a ferocious competition to gain users.

“Everyone’s talking about oil, but I think what the world is mainly short of is tokens,” said Ben Pouladian, an engineer and tech investor based in Los Angeles. A token is a unit of measurement in AI to track how much computing resources are being used for a task. “AI is at this point no longer just some chatbot that we ask for a recipe while we stand in front of the fridge. It’s orchestrating tasks, it’s getting smarter,” Pouladian said.

Over the past few months, demand has exploded for “agentic” AI , autonomous tools that use the technology to independently perform tasks, from writing software code to scheduling house tours for real-estate brokers. Companies have been scrambling to secure the availability of computing capacity needed to serve a growing base of customers who are also significantly increasing their AI use.

The sharp capacity crunch has caused consternation among power users, forced companies to scuttle products and led to reliability problems. The issues are a warning sign for the AI boom, as they may limit the utility of powerful new AI tools just as massive amounts of users have begun to rely on them to boost productivity.

The artificial intelligence gold rush is rapidly drying up the supply of the one resource that AI developers can’t do without: computing power.

The artificial intelligence gold rush is rapidly drying up the supply of the one resource that AI developers can’t do without: computing power.

PREMIUM Anthropic​, led by Dario Amodei, has ​recently been ​hit by frequent outages.

The sharp capacity crunch has caused consternation among power users, forced companies to scuttle products and led to reliability problems. The issues are a warning sign for the AI boom, as they may limit the utility of powerful new AI tools just as massive amounts of users have begun to rely on them to boost productivity.

Over the past few months, demand has exploded for “agentic” AI, autonomous tools that use the technology to independently perform tasks, from writing software code to scheduling house tours for real-estate brokers. Companies have been scrambling to secure the availability of computing capacity needed to serve a growing base of customers who are also significantly increasing their AI use.

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“Everyone’s talking about oil, but I think what the world is mainly short of is tokens,” said Ben Pouladian, an engineer and tech investor based in Los Angeles. A token is a unit of measurement in AI to track how much computing resources are being used for a task. “AI is at this point no longer just some chatbot that we ask for a recipe while we stand in front of the fridge. It’s orchestrating tasks, it’s getting smarter,” Pouladian said.

All of it points to a classic problem that has popped up in technology booms throughout history, from the 19th-century railroad expansion to the telecom and internet explosion of the early 2000s. Demand is growing far faster than companies are able to access resources and build out infrastructure. Historically, price increases have been among the only ways to address a supply crunch, but such a move could be perilous for frontier AI companies, who are in a ferocious competition to gain users.

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{{^usCountry}} Hourly rental prices for GPUs, the microchips used to train and run AI models, have surged since the fall. Anthropic, the maker of popular chatbot Claude and viral coding app Claude Code, has been plagued recently by frequent outages. The company has begun metering computing supply to users during peak hours, but the rollout has been marred by customers who have complained that they are reaching the limit far too quickly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hourly rental prices for GPUs, the microchips used to train and run AI models, have surged since the fall. Anthropic, the maker of popular chatbot Claude and viral coding app Claude Code, has been plagued recently by frequent outages. The company has begun metering computing supply to users during peak hours, but the rollout has been marred by customers who have complained that they are reaching the limit far too quickly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} OpenAI scrapped its Sora video-generation app in part to free up computing resources to power coding and enterprise products that would work on a new AI model, code-named Spud, The Wall Street Journal reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} OpenAI scrapped its Sora video-generation app in part to free up computing resources to power coding and enterprise products that would work on a new AI model, code-named Spud, The Wall Street Journal reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Token use in OpenAI’s API—a platform where mostly enterprise users access its software—rose from six billion a minute in October to 15 billion a minute in late March. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Token use in OpenAI’s API—a platform where mostly enterprise users access its software—rose from six billion a minute in October to 15 billion a minute in late March. {{/usCountry}}

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“I do spend a lot of time trying to find any last-minute compute available,” Sarah Friar, OpenAI’s chief financial officer, said in a recent public video interview with an investor. “We’re making some very tough trades at the moment on things we’re not pursuing because we don’t have enough compute.”

Toward the end of last year, CoreWeave, one of the largest publicly traded AI cloud companies, raised prices by more than 20% and started asking smaller customers to sign contracts committing them to use the company’s services for at least three years, up from one year before. Bank of America analysts reinstated coverage of the company with a “Buy” rating late last month, saying demand for its services is likely to outstrip supply through at least 2029.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Spot-market prices to access Nvidia’s GPUs, or graphics processing units, in data-center clouds have risen sharply in recent months across the company’s entire product line, according to Ornn, a New York-based data provider that publishes market data and structures financial products around GPU pricing.

Renting one of Nvidia’s most-advanced Blackwell generation of chips for one hour costs $4.08, up 48% from the $2.75 it cost two months ago, according to the Ornn Compute Price Index.

“There’s a massive capacity crunch that’s unlike anything I’ve seen in the more than five years I’ve been running this business,” said J.J. Kardwell, chief executive of Vultr, a cloud infrastructure company. “The question is, why don’t we just deploy more gear? The lead times are too long. Data center build times are long, the power that’s available through 2026 is already all spoken for.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Since mid-February, outages for systems across Anthropic have become so common that some of its enterprise clients are switching to other AI model players.

David Hsu, founder and CEO of software development platform Retool, said he prefers to use Anthropic’s Opus 4.6 model to power his company’s AI agent tool because he believes it is the best model for enterprise. He recently changed to OpenAI’s model to power his company’s agent. “Anthropic has just been going down all the time,” he said.

The reliability of core services on the internet is often measured in nines. Four nines means 99.99% of uptime—a typical percentage that a software company commits to customers. As of April 8, Anthropic’s Claude API had a 98.95% uptime rate in the last 90 days.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“That is not normal,” said Amir Haghighat, co-founder and chief technology officer at Baseten, an AI inference startup. “Think about AWS, databases, RDS or Stripe—these need to be very resilient with a very high uptime. But that is not the world we live in when it comes to AI. That’s not the quality of service that you want to be getting from the company that’s providing intelligence for your application.”

The frequent outages at Anthropic are happening as the AI lab is experiencing explosive growth. At the end of 2025, the company hit $9 billion in annual run rate, which means the company was on track to make that amount of revenue in the next 12 months. By February, that figure ballooned to $14 billion. Two months later, it doubled to $30 billion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In late March, Anthropic suddenly announced it would limit the amount of tokens that users could burn through during peak hours from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pacific Time on weekdays. Customers have taken to social media to complain about the change. “I haven’t hit my Claude Code terminal limit in weeks but this week I hit it in like 45 minutes,” wrote one user on X.

“We’ve been working hard to meet the increase in demand for Claude,” wrote Boris Cherny, creator and head of Claude Code, on X. “Capacity is a resource we manage thoughtfully and we are prioritizing our customers using our products and API.”

Write to Angel Au-Yeung at angel.au-yeung@wsj.com and Robbie Whelan at robbie.whelan@wsj.com