Ain't flying unless it's just us: Jakarta man books entire flight to avoid Covid

An Indonesian man booked an entire flight from Jakarta to Bali for himself and his wife to prevent themselves from contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In a series of Instagram stories, socialite Richard Muljadi shared photos of him sitting in a completely empty flight.

"After I'd book(ed) as many seats as possible, it was still cheaper than chattering (chartering) a PJ (private jet). That's the trick fellas. #LIFEHACKS," Muljadi wrote in the caption to his post on January 4. "Had to make sure no one else (was on) this flight. We ain't flying unless it's just us," he said in another caption, before his last story on the social media platform saying, "Bye, ghost ship," as he exited the flight.

According to Mashable Southeast Asia, Muljadi said he and his actor wife Shalvynne Chang were "super paranoid" about getting infected by Covid-19, so they booked the entire flight to travel alone and be safe from other passengers who might be carrying the virus.

"Had to make sure no one else (was on) this flight. We ain't flying unless it's just us," he said in another caption, before his last story on the social media platform saying, "Bye, ghost ship," as he exited the flight.

Lion Air Group, the owners of Batik Air, later confirmed that the couple were on board the flight ID-6502 from Jakarta to Denpasar, Bali on Tuesday afternoon, according to Mashable SE Asia. However, it added, the airline said that Muljadi's booking was only confirmed for two passengers, contradicting the socialite's claim.

As of Saturday, there were 818,386 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Indonesia, according to worldometers infection tally. The virus has so far claimed 23,947 lives while 673,511 people have recovered from the disease.