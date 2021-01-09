IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Ain't flying unless it's just us: Jakarta man books entire flight to avoid Covid
world news

Ain't flying unless it's just us: Jakarta man books entire flight to avoid Covid

According to Mashable Southeast Asia, Muljadi said he and his actor wife Shalvynne Chang were "super paranoid" about getting infected by Covid-19.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 07:21 PM IST
A Boeing 737 MAX airplane takes off on a test flight from Boeing Field. Earlier, DGCA had announced the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max planes on March 12, 2019.(REUTERS)

An Indonesian man booked an entire flight from Jakarta to Bali for himself and his wife to prevent themselves from contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In a series of Instagram stories, socialite Richard Muljadi shared photos of him sitting in a completely empty flight.

"After I'd book(ed) as many seats as possible, it was still cheaper than chattering (chartering) a PJ (private jet). That's the trick fellas. #LIFEHACKS," Muljadi wrote in the caption to his post on January 4. "Had to make sure no one else (was on) this flight. We ain't flying unless it's just us," he said in another caption, before his last story on the social media platform saying, "Bye, ghost ship," as he exited the flight.

According to Mashable Southeast Asia, Muljadi said he and his actor wife Shalvynne Chang were "super paranoid" about getting infected by Covid-19, so they booked the entire flight to travel alone and be safe from other passengers who might be carrying the virus.

"Had to make sure no one else (was on) this flight. We ain't flying unless it's just us," he said in another caption, before his last story on the social media platform saying, "Bye, ghost ship," as he exited the flight.

Lion Air Group, the owners of Batik Air, later confirmed that the couple were on board the flight ID-6502 from Jakarta to Denpasar, Bali on Tuesday afternoon, according to Mashable SE Asia. However, it added, the airline said that Muljadi's booking was only confirmed for two passengers, contradicting the socialite's claim.

As of Saturday, there were 818,386 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Indonesia, according to worldometers infection tally. The virus has so far claimed 23,947 lives while 673,511 people have recovered from the disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lion air jakarta bali beach indonesia coronavirus covid-19
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.