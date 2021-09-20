Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Air Canada resumes flight operations between Toronto, Delhi after four-month Covid-19 lull
world news

Air Canada resumes flight operations between Toronto, Delhi after four-month Covid-19 lull

“The only accepted COVID-19 tests are an RT-PCR test or a rapid PCR test that must be taken no more than 18 hours before your departing Air Canada flight to Canada from the COVID-19 Testing Centre & Lounge across from Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi,” Air Canada said.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 11:21 PM IST
“You may also be able to travel if you provide proof of a certified positive PCR test result taken between 14 and 180 days before your scheduled departure flight to Canada,” Air Canada said.(Reuters | Representational image)

Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline, on Monday said that it has resumed operations in India after a four-month long suspension of services in India in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Following a sudden surge in cases in India, the airline had earlier in April suspended India operations.

Replying to multiple users on the microblogging site Twitter, Air Canada confirmed that its flight to Delhi is resuming. In one such tweet asking about the resumption of direct flights to India between Toronto and Delhi, Air Canada replied, “Yes they are, however it is subject to change depending on the Canadian Government.”

Further, the company also notified the passengers of the Covid-19 testing requirements for flights from India. It said that a negative RT-PCR test or a rapid PCR test, not older than 18 hours before departure, from the testing centre at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is necessary.

Also read | Working with India, says UK on recognising Covishield vaccine certificate

“Please note that Air Canada’s requirements for boarding the flight from India to Canada have now changed. The only accepted COVID-19 tests are an RT-PCR test or a rapid PCR test that must be taken no more than 18 hours before your departing Air Canada flight to Canada from the COVID-19 Testing Centre & Lounge across from Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi,” the airlines said.

RELATED STORIES

It also noted that no other tests would be accepted even in the case of flyers coming in from other cities in India. “Air Canada requires either of these specific tests as no other test from any other clinic within India will be accepted, even if you are connecting from a different city,” it added. “You may also be able to travel if you provide proof of a certified positive PCR test result taken between 14 and 180 days before your scheduled departure flight to Canada,” it further said.

As far as vaccinations are concerned, four shots, namely those of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Vaxzevria and Covishield by AstraZeneca and Janssen by Johnson and Johnson are accepted currently in Canada, according to the government’s Travel and Tourism website. Canada is one among the many countries with which India has a travel arrangement agreement.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
air canada covid-19 coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole among the early voters in Canada elections

US president Biden to host PM Modi for bilateral dialogue on September 24

US eases travel restrictions, to allow fully vaccinated travellers

US to lift Covid travel ban for vaccinated EU, UK passengers: Reports
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP