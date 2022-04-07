Air Canada suspends Vancouver-New Delhi flights, cites Ukraine war
Air Canada announced on Wednesday that it is suspending direct flights between the Canadian city of Vancouver in the province of British Columbia and the Indian capital of New Delhi for a period of three months, citing the Ukraine war as a one of the reasons.
While both India and Canada have eased travel restrictions, flights between the two countries have become more difficult because of the Russian attack on Ukraine.In a statement, Air Canada said the suspension of flights will begin on June 2 for those flying from Vancouver to Delhi and from June 4 for the return and continue till early September.
The route, it said, had become “operationally constrained” due to the “extended flying times and a refueling stop that is required due to the current flight paths taken to go around Russian and Ukraine airspace”.
Additionally, summer wind and weather conditions in South Asia are expected to compound these constraints, it noted, making the route “unviable during this period”.
Air India, which also flies between the two locations, has not made a similar announcement.
The affected flights mainly take off from the from the West coast of Canada since they fly over Russia and Ukraine. Direct flights operated by Air Canada from the cities on the east coast, Toronto and Montreal will not be affected as these take different flight paths. Air Canada has as many as 11 such flights to India from these two gateways.
Air Canada said it remained committed to the India market and is targeting resumption of the flights from Vancouver on September 6 and from Delhi on September 8. It said the airline “continues to monitor global situations very closely and may reinstate its Vancouver-Delhi route earlier if conditions permit”.
The announcement comes less than a week after Canada dropped its requirements for mandatory Covid-19 tests for fully vaccinated passengers flying into the country. Those relaxations came into effect on April 1, and coupled with India allowing the return of regular international flights last month, were expected to help travel return to normal.
US to 'boycott' G20 meetings if Russian officials participate: US
In a fresh attempt to isolate Russia over its war on Ukraine, the United States on Wednesday called for its expulsion from G20, or the group of the world's 20 major economies. Janet Yellen, the US' Treasury Secretary, said Wednesday the American side would boycott a number of meetings at the coming G20 summit in Indonesia if Russian officials show up.
UN Assembly to vote on suspending Russia from rights council
The UN General Assembly is voting Thursday on a US-initiated resolution to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers killed civilians while retreating from the region around Ukraine's capital. The deaths have sparked global revulsion and calls for tougher sanctions on Russia, which has vehemently denied its troops were responsible.
Rishi Sunak under tax fire over wife Akshata Murthy's non-domicile status
The son-in-law of Narayana Murthy, UK exchequer Chancellor Rishi Sunak, has once again come under fire as it has been revealed that his wife Akshata Murthy has a non-domicile status for UK tax purposes which means that Akshata Murthy does not have to pay tax to the UK on income outside Britain. Her spokesperson said she pays all the tax that is legally required in the UK.
Congressman backs deeper India-US defence ties
A US congressman has said India and the United States agree on 'far' more things than the two disagree on, adding that containing the Chinese Communist Party and its aggression remains the top challenge in the Indo-Pacific and the two sides must have conversations about strengthening mutual defences. Claiming that India-US ties remain strong in the wake of Russia's invasion, US congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy — an elected representative from Illinois and a member of the house permanent select committee on intelligence — said that different countries have different opinions with regard to different subjects.
Ukraine war: US, UK slap fresh sanctions on Russia
The US and UK on Wednesday announced new sanctions targeting a combination of Russian institutions and elites in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The European Union, separately, was considering a ban on coal imports from Russia in a bid to reduce its energy dependence and cut off a source of revenue for Moscow. The US treasury also prohibited Russia from making debt payments with funds subject to US jurisdiction.
