Air France flight receives mid-air bomb threat, causes security scare
Air France flight receives mid-air bomb threat, causes security scare

The plane, traveling from N'Djamena in Chad, was searched after landing in the French capital Paris, and no device was found, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Twitter.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 10:49 PM IST
An airport source said that the Air France plane parked in a special area reserved for security operations. (File Photo / Representational Image)

An Air France plane flying to Paris on Thursday received a mid-air bomb threat, causing a security scare that saw a fighter jet scrambled to escort it to Charles de Gaulle airport.

The plane, traveling from N'Djamena in Chad, was searched after landing in the French capital, and no device was found, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Twitter.

A spokesman for the air force told AFP that the pilot of the plane had informed air traffic control that he had received a bomb threat over the radio during the flight.

"This type of threat is unusual and will lead to an investigation," the spokesperson said.

A Rafale fighter jet was scrambled to escort the plane to Charles to Gaulle airport where all of the passengers were disembarked safely.

An airport source said that the plane parked in a special area reserved for security operations, and searches of the seating area and the baggage bays took place.

Elite fast-response security forces were on the scene briefly, but departed, the source said.

