Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Air raid warnings across Ukraine day after Russian blitz: Report

Air raid warnings across Ukraine day after Russian blitz: Report

world news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:04 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The emergency services also said 19 people had been killed and 105 wounded in Monday's missile strikes.

Russia-Ukraine War: A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Reuters |

Emergency services put all Ukraine on alert for more missile strikes on Tuesday, a day after heavy Russian attacks.

"Warning. During the day there's a high probability of missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine. Please remain in shelters for your own safety, do not ignore air raid signals," it said on the Telegram messaging app.

Read more: Russia’s ‘ruthless’ commander for Ukraine war and the Monday's blitz: Explained

The emergency services also said 19 people had been killed and 105 wounded in Monday's missile strikes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP