Around 20 people were killed when a Myanmar military airstrike hit a wedding venue in a conflict area on Saturday, witnesses said, the second mass casualty incident in the country in three days.

Fire and smoke rise from charred debris outside a damaged building following a Myanmar military airstrike while people were preparing for a wedding ceremony in Moe Bye. (AFP) more less

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Videos taken by one witness -- which AFP was not able to verify independently -- showed bloodied victims being taken away for treatment after the strike in a village in Moe Bye, an area on the borders of Shan and Karenni states with large numbers of internally displaced people.

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The leader of a rescue organisation put the toll at 21, including five children.

Myanmar has been in the throes of civil war since a coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in 2021, and monitoring group ACLED says more than 100,000 people have been killed on all sides.

The military controls Moe Bye town, but opposition forces operate in villages and rural areas outside it.

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{{^usCountry}} "I heard the sound of aircraft flying nearby, but I thought they would not bomb our area," the witness, who asked not to be identified, told AFP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I heard the sound of aircraft flying nearby, but I thought they would not bomb our area," the witness, who asked not to be identified, told AFP. {{/usCountry}}

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He went into his house, and "then I heard a bomb blast and saw lots of smoke where the airstrike hit", he said.

The bomb struck a wedding venue where preparations were being made for two displaced people to marry, he said.

He rushed to the scene to try to help. "I found 17 dead bodies" and many wounded, he said.

"I was shocked and didn't know who to rescue first. But one wounded woman told me to get children out first.

"There are some people missing, including my niece," he said. "I haven't been able to find her yet."

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It was not possible to contact the Myanmar military for comment about the strike, or another in a different area two days earlier.

'Where are my parents?'

The witness provided six videos, including one showing victims being loaded onto vehicles to be taken away -- an elderly woman put on the back of a motorcycle, and wounded men on the back of a pickup truck.

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"Most of the wounded are women and children," he said as he filmed.

A man carrying a baby ran away from a debris-strewn area where a small fire burned, moments before the sound of another blast.

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In another video, the witness carried a bloodied, crying girl.

"Where are my parents?" she asked him. "Has something happened to them? Where are they?

"Please call my mum," she said.

He replied: "Don't worry, I'll call your mum. But let's go to the clinic for treatment first."

"My parents don't have money to pay," she answered.

The leader of the Nway Oo Yaung Chi Foundation, which helps displaced people in camps, said he could confirm 21 deaths, five of them children, and more than 40 wounded.

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A second bomb was dropped after rescuers arrived, he said, declining to be identified by name.

Pictures from other villagers -- which AFP was also not able to verify independently -- showed six different bodies, one of them a woman and another a child.

School strike

Saturday's airstrike came two days after 20 civilians and nine members of the People's Defence Forces (PDF) were killed in a bomb, artillery and drone attack centred on a school and monastery in Thayet district in Magway region, according to the self-proclaimed "National Unity Government" in exile.

The PDFs are pro-democracy guerrillas who took up arms after the coup, finding common cause with the kaleidoscope of ethnic armed organisations in Myanmar's fringes.

A teacher at the school said the civilians included four female students, a novice monk and 15 parents.

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The bomb fell where parents had gathered to collect their children after hearing the aircraft, he told AFP.

"Those who were killed have very bad luck," he added.

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An NUG statement did not explain how PDF members came to be killed in the incident, beyond saying they were "engaged in efforts to protect the civilian population".

A pro-military Telegram channel said on Friday the strike was carried out after a tipoff that PDF members were holding a ceremony after training.

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The strikes come a week after the International Court of Justice found that Myanmar committed genocide against its mostly Muslim Rohingya minority during a 2017 crackdown in western Rakhine state.

Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing, who carried out the 2021 coup and was installed as civilian president this year after widely criticised elections, said his government would not comply with "inappropriate" aspects of the ruling, state media reported on Thursday.