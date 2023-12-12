Al Jazeera accuses Israel of targeting home of one of its journalists in Gaza, killing his father

Al Jazeera TV network accused Israel's army of targeting a residential house in Palestinian Gaza strip belonging to one of its journalists, Anas al-Sharif, resulting in his father's death.

Israel has been carrying out simultaneous air raids across Gaza over the last few days, resulting in an increase in the death toll (Reuters)(REUTERS)

The targeting came after threats to al-Sharif since November, the Qatari-based network said.

"We call on the international community to take urgent measures to stop the occupation army’s massacres of journalists and civilians in Gaza," it said.

According to Al Jazeera, the father of Anas al-Sharif was killed while he was inside his family home in northern Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp. This comes after Israel continues to carry out air raids in northern and southern Gaza, resulting in increased deaths in Palestine.

After al-Sharif broke out the news of his father's death on social media, the Al Jazeera Media Network issued a statement, condemning the bombing and alleging that Israeli forces are targeting their journalists.

The statement said, “The Network expresses its deepest condolences to our colleague Anas and his family. Al Jazeera urges the international community and humanitarian organisations to urgently intervene and halt the Israeli occupation forces’ brutal targeting of both journalists and civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

According to the international news agency, al-Sharif is the fourth Al Jazeera journalist to lose family members in Gaza since Israel launched attacks against militant group Hamas on October 7.

The journalist's other family members had reportedly evacuated the area before the air strikes, but his father was not able to do so due to health reasons.

Israel-Hamas war: What has happened so far

After both Israel and Gaza civilians welcomed the three-day long truce and ceasefire, attacks and air raids continued across Gaza, leading to the death toll in Palestine rising to 18,200 on Monday.

Israel continues to push forward with its offensive in Gaza, as the war-torn area sees more and more people shift into shelters and refugee camps. Further, Israel launched air attacks in southern and central Gaza on Monday, leading to deaths of more women and children.

(With Reuters inputs)

