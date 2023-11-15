close_game
close_game
News / World News / Israel's Al-Shifa raid in Gaza lambasted: ‘Hospitals are not battlegrounds’

Israel's Al-Shifa raid in Gaza lambasted: ‘Hospitals are not battlegrounds’

ByMallika Soni
Nov 15, 2023 03:26 PM IST

Al-Shifa Raid: Israel army had surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas, it said.

The United Nations and the Red Cross raised concerns after Israel raided Gaza's largest hospital Al-Shifa hospital. The agencies demanded that thousands of patients and civilians there be protected as Israeli forces entered Al-Shifa hospital targeting a Hamas command centre in tunnels beneath it as thousands of patients and civilians sought refuge in the building.

Al-Shifa Raid: Medics move a patient through the smoke-filled corridors inside Al Shifa hospital following an Israeli raid.(Reuters)
Al-Shifa Raid: Medics move a patient through the smoke-filled corridors inside Al Shifa hospital following an Israeli raid.(Reuters)

Israel army had surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas and said that its forces were carrying out “a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” in the hospital. The Israeli military said it had warned "the relevant authorities in Gaza once again that all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately, it did not.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"I'm appalled by reports of military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said on X (formerly Twitter).

Read more: Israel enters Gaza's Shifa hospital with tanks, patients stranded: Top updates

"The protection of newborns, patients, medical staff and all civilians must override all other concerns," he said, adding, "Hospitals are not battlegrounds."

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Reports of military incursion into Al-Shifa hospital are deeply concerning. We have lost touch again with health personnel at the hospital. We're extremely worried for their and their patients' safety.”

The Red Cross voiced alarm saying, "We are extremely concerned about the impact on sick and wounded people, medical staff, and civilians. All measures to avoid any consequences on them must be taken".

The head of the UN children's agency decried that the "devastating" scenes she witnessed during a visit to war-ravaged Gaza, urging the parties to the conflict to "stop this horror".

"What I saw and heard was devastating. They have endured repeated bombardment, loss and displacement. Inside the Strip, there is nowhere safe for Gaza's one million children to turn," UNICEF chief Catherine Russell said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out