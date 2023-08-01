Alaska police shoots dead ‘extremely agitated’ black ‘grumpy bear’ that charged at 2 people

Alaska police reportedly shot dead a black bear on Sunday night, July 31, after it charged at two people while roaming Anchorage neighborhoods. The Anchorage Police Department initially shared a Facebook post, warning locals that a bear was at large. Alaska police reportedly shot dead a black bear on Sunday night, July 31, after it charged at two people while roaming Anchorage neighborhoods (Representational image - Pixabay)

“Good evening, everyone! We are having Alaska problems. It’s a quarter to 10PM on this finally sunny Sunday evening (7/30/23) and we are currently occupied with an extremely agitated black bear in the neighborhoods near Baxter and Northern Lights. You will see police in the area. Please use extreme caution if you are going to be outside. It would be a great idea to not leave garage doors and people doors to your home propped open right now,” the post initially read, adding, “If you see said grumpy bear, please give Dispatch a call at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (press "0").”

The post was later updated with new information. “The bear was dispatched last night as it was charging people and causing a public safety risk. Thank you for your cooperation while we were working the call,” it read.

‘The bear stopped about 20 yards in front of the people’

The bear charged a man and his son in a wooded area near a lake, Dave Battle, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Anchorage area biologist, told Anchorage Daily News. "The bear stopped about 20 yards in front of the people," Dave said. "The man had a gun but did not shoot the bear because it retreated into the woods after the charge." The police arrived moments later and killed the bear.

Dave said the bear came to the neighbourhood because of unsecured trash. Bears often return to areas where they know they may find calorie-rich food.

“(Unsecured trash is) what caused this situation — without a question. That’s what was keeping this bear in that neighborhood and causing the public safety issue,” Dave said. “People who are keeping unsecured trash in these neighborhoods, they’re causing a public safety issue for all their neighbors.” Dave added that the black bear will be salvaged for meat by volunteers working with the Department of Fish and Game.