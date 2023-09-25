All About 2nd GOP debate: When is it scheduled and will Trump attend

The second Republican primary debate is scheduled for September 27th at 9 p.m. ET. This highly anticipated event will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, and is set to run for two hours. Fox Business and Univision will join forces to moderate the debate, ensuring a comprehensive examination of the candidates' positions. Additionally, the conservative online video platform Rumble will stream the event, making it accessible to a wider audience.

What is the qualification criteria to qualify for the debate?

FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum stand on stage and listen to a prayer before a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee.(AP)

One of the key changes for this debate is the qualification criteria. Candidates must now poll at 3% in two national polls or 3% in one national poll and 3% in one early state poll from two separate early-voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, or South Carolina, as recognized by the Republican National Committee. This represents an increase from the 1% polling requirement for the first debate. The polls must have been conducted on or after August 1st, and candidates have until 48 hours before the debate to meet these polling requirements.

Another significant change is the fundraising threshold. Candidates need a minimum of 50,000 unique donors to their principal presidential campaign committee or exploratory committee, with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in more than 20 states and/or territories. This marks an increase from the 40,000 unique donor requirement for the first primary debate.

Who all are attending the second Republican primary debate?

While the Republican National Committee has yet to release the official list of participants, it appears that several prominent figures are likely to qualify, including former President Donald Trump, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Ambassador to the U.N. and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

However, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have not yet met the qualification criteria.

The debate will be moderated by Stuart Varney and Dana Perino from Fox News, along with Univision's Ilia Calderón, ensuring a balanced and comprehensive discussion.

Will Trump attend?

One notable absence from the upcoming debate will be former President Donald Trump, who has decided to skip the event in favour of delivering a competing address in Detroit on the same night. Trump's campaign has not yet announced the exact time and audience for his address. During the first debate, Trump also chose not to participate, opting for an interview with Tucker Carlson that streamed simultaneously with the debate.

In explaining his decision to skip the debates, Trump cited his commanding lead in the polls, questioning the need to participate in a debate with candidates he deemed unworthy. Primary opponent Nikki Haley criticized Trump's absence, emphasizing the importance of candidates articulating their future plans and solutions.

Additionally, Trump has not signed the RNC's "loyalty pledge" to support the eventual Republican nominee, adding another layer of intrigue to the evolving dynamics of the GOP primary race. The second Republican primary debate promises to be a pivotal moment in the 2024 presidential election cycle, offering voters a closer look at the contenders vying for the party's nomination.