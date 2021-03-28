'All about coming together': US vice president Harris extends wishes on Holi

US vice president Kamala Harris on Sunday greeted people ahead of Holi, saying the festival of colours is all about positivity and coming together. “Happy Holi! Holi is best known for vibrant colors that are tossed at friends and loved ones. Full of joy, Holi is all about positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together. A message that’s been embodied by communities across the world during these tough times,” Harris, the first women vice-president of the United States and the first Indian-American to hold the prestigious office, tweeted.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison was also among the dignitaries who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hindus ahead of Holi on Sunday. "Wishing our Hindu Australian community, my good friend @narendramodi and all the people who are celebrating it, a happy and colourful Holi!" Morrison posted on Twitter. The Australian leader tweeted his wishes along with a video message and also wrote ‘Holi ki Shubhkamnayein’ in Hindi.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau also extended his greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi. “Holi Hai! To all Hindus across the country and around the world who are celebrating today, Sophie and I are wishing you a joyous and colourful festival,” Trudeau tweeted on Sunday.

Holi will be celebrated across India on Sunday amid a recent spike in Covid-19 cases across the country. Several states have imposed restrictions on people asking them to celebrate the festival inside their houses and avoid crowds. India added 62,714 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 11,971,624, the Union health ministry’s bulletin showed on Sunday morning. The country recorded 312 fresh Covid-19 related fatalities between Saturday and Sunday morning and the death toll stands at 161,552, the health ministry data also showed.