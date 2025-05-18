All north Gaza hospitals ‘out of service’ as fresh Israeli strikes kill at least 103

The northern part of the Gaza Strip no longer has a single working hospital as of Sunday, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The health ministry said in a statement that all public hospitals in the north of the territory were now "out of service" after Israeli forces besieged the Indonesian hospital, the last remaining medical facility in the area. Palestinians inspect the debris at the site of Israeli strikes as a new IDF offensive intensifies.(AFP)

"The Israeli occupation has intensified its siege with heavy fire around the Indonesian hospital and its surroundings, preventing the arrival of patients, medical staff, and supplies -- effectively forcing the hospital out of service," AFP quoted the ministry as saying.

"All public hospitals in the North Gaza governorate are now out of service," the statement added.

Israel intensified its offensive in Gaza, with the strikes across the enclave killing at least 103 people overnight and into Sunday, AFP reported, quoting hospital officials and medics.

Strikes kill people all across Gaza

More than 48 people were killed in airstrikes in and around the southern city of Khan Younis, some of which hit houses and tents sheltering displaced people. Among the dead were 18 children and 13 women, Nasser Hospital spokesperson Weam Fares told the Associated Press.

In northern Gaza, a strike on a home in the built-up Jabaliya refugee camp killed nine people from a single family, according to the Gaza health ministry's emergency services. Another strike on a family's residence, also in Jabaliya, killed 10, including seven children and a woman, according to the civil defense, which operates under the Hamas-run government.

The bloodshed comes as Israel ramps up its war in Gaza with a new offensive named “Gideon's Chariots,” in which Israel says it plans to seize territory, displace hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to Gaza's south, and take greater control over the distribution of aid.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the overnight strikes. Israel blames civilian casualties from its operations on Hamas because the militant group operates from civilian areas.

The war between Israel and Hamas started more than 19 months ago after the Palestinian militant group launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing hundreds and taking several others hostage.

The Israeli forces have been pounding the enclave since then, apart from a brief ceasefire earlier this year. Israel wants complete disarmament of Hamas, apart from all the hostages being released. While the militant group has released most of the hostages, it has refused Tel Aviv’s disarmament demand.