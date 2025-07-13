All on Beech B200 Super King Air, plane that crashed at London Southend Airport

A small passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff from London Southend Airport on Sunday, triggering a massive fireball and thick plumes of smoke visible across Essex. The aircraft, a Beech B200 Super King Air en route to the Netherlands, went down just moments after becoming airborne around 4 pm. A Beech B200 Super King Air crashed shortly after takeoff from London Southend Airport on Sunday.(Rep Image: Pixabay)

About Beech B200 Super King Air

A Beech B200 Super King Air is a twin turboprop aircraft that is known for its versatility and performance in the sky. According to air-tecm.com, the plane has an occupancy of 9 passengers with 2 crew members. This makes it a popular choice for both business and medical purposes.

The aircraft has a wingspan of 57ft with a wing area of 303sq ft and a height of 14 feet 10 inches. The B200 can reach a maximum cruising speed of 278 knots and a service ceiling of 35,000 feet. Its maximum takeoff and landing weight is 12,500 pounds.

The aircraft has an all-metal low-wing design, a rectangular gear, along with twin turboprop configuration. It has a distinctive T-tail and enhanced features like powerful engines, greater wingspan, increased cabin pressurisation, greater fuel capacity, and higher operating weights.

Essex officials release statement

In a statement, Essex officials said, "We remain on the scene of a serious incident at Southend Airport. We were alerted shortly before 4 pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane. We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours. We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues."

According to the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives, a similar crash happened on September 12, 1987, where another Beechcraft 200 Super King Air crashed at Southend Airport. The plane right after take off with just the pilot on board.