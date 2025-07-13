Search
London Southend Airport plane crash: Here's what happened at Essex airport; video shows massive fireball

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Jul 13, 2025 10:04 PM IST

A small plane crashed at London Southend Airport in Essex on Sunday, causing a massive fireball-like explosion.

A small plane crashed at London Southend Airport in Essex on Sunday, causing a massive fireball-like explosion. Reporters on social media said that the plane was likely a Beech B200 Super King Air. However, officials are yet to confirm the details. There is no information on injuries yet. 

A small plane crashed at London Southend airport (X)
“I am aware of an incident at Southend Airport. Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work. My thoughts are with everyone involved. 🙏🏽” local MP David Burton-Sampson said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. 

"Following reports of of a Plane Crash at London Southend Airport, likely this Super King Air" Thanks to @DeadliestT76489 for the help. Updates when possible," one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Essex Police said in a statement: "We remain on the scene of a serious incident at Southend Airport. We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane. We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours. We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues."

Videos posted on social media showed a massive fireball followed by a large plume of smoke at the airport. The cause of the crash is yet to be confirmed. 

Police further added that they are evacuating the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club “a precaution due to their proximity to the incident.”

East of England Ambulance Service said: "Four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, four Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, three senior paramedic cars and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance have been sent to Southend Airport responding to reports of an incident involving an airplane."

