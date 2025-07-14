Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
London Southend Airport suspends all operations after small plane crash

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 03:59 AM IST

Visuals reportedly showed a fireball rising into the air above Southend Airport, around 35 miles (56 km) east of London.

London Southend Airport in Essex said that it has closed operations until further notice after the police said a small plane crashed at the airport on England's south-east coast on Sunday.

A Beech B200 Super King Air crashed shortly after takeoff from London Southend Airport on Sunday.(Representative Image/Pixabay)
A Beech B200 Super King Air crashed shortly after takeoff from London Southend Airport on Sunday.(Representative Image/Pixabay)

All flights to and from the airport have been cancelled while police, emergency services and air accident investigators are attending the incident, London Southend Airport said in a post on X.

"We remain on the scene of a serious incident at Southend Airport," the local Essex police said, adding that they were alerted just before 4 p.m. to reports of a collision involving a 12-metre (39.4-foot) plane.

It was unclear how many people were on the plane.

Images from British newspaper websites, not verified by Reuters, showed a fireball rising into the air above Southend Airport, around 35 miles (56 km) east of London.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent four ambulances and other response vehicles.

The airport's website showed five international flights had been cancelled following the accident. 

