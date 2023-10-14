Amazon founder Jeff Bezos invests $79 Million in New Miami Beach mansion

Jeff Bezos recently expanded his impressive real estate holdings in Florida with the purchase of a neighboring property for $79 million, following his $68 million acquisition of a mansion near Miami Beach last summer. This move, according to sources, suggests a desire to host lavish gatherings on Miami Beach as reported by PEOPLE.

Bezos' beachside billionaire bash: Amazon founder expands luxe Florida estate. (jeffbezos/Instagram)(Instagram)

The recently acquired property, built in 2000, is situated on a sprawling two-acre lot and consists of seven bedrooms. It's replete with opulent features, including a wine cellar, a home theater, a swimming pool, and a cabana.

“Bezos paid $79 million for his neighbor’s house this week,” one source says, adding, “He must want to have one big bash on Miami Beach.”

In total, Jeff has invested a staggering $147 million in luxury real estate in this coveted Florida area, which is also home to other prominent figures such as Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Tom Brady, and musician Julio Iglesias.

When approached for comments, the real estate agents responsible for the sale, Dina Goldentayer and Danilo Tavares of Douglas Elliman, declined to provide any information.

It goes without saying Jeff doesn't play it small when it comes to his assets and properties. The billionaores real estate acquisitions come on the heels of a summer spent cruising the Mediterranean with his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, aboard his megayacht.

The billionaire, along with his Emmy Award-winning journalist fiance' Lauren Sanchez, celebrated their engagement on the Amalfi Coast of Italy in August, marking a public milestone in their relationship that began in January 2019, shortly after Jeff announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott which put an end to their 25-year marriage.

