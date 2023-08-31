Amber Alert cancelled as Cleveland police locate missing girls, 2 and 4, taken by their mom

Two girls, two-year-old Royalty Royalle Smith and four-year-old Khartier Cannon, who were reported missing have been located by the Cleveland Division of Police. The girls, for whom an Amber Alert had been issued, were found on Thursday morning, August 31, at Metro Health Medical Center with their mother, police said, according to News 5 Cleveland. It is believed that the children had been taken by their mother.

The missing toddlers were found by the Cleveland Division of Police (Cleveland Police/Facebook)

