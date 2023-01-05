Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vaccine for honeybees approved for use in US, a world's first: Report

Published on Jan 05, 2023 04:21 PM IST

Honeybees Vaccine: The American Foulbrood disease, for which the vaccine has been made, is caused by the bacterium Paenibacillus larvae.

Honeybees Vaccine: The vaccines helps to protect bees from the American Foulbrood disease.(Representational)
ByMallika Soni

World's first vaccine for honeybees was approved for use by the United States, a report said. The vaccines helps to protect bees from the American Foulbrood disease, a report by the Business Wire said adding that a conditional license by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been granted to American biotech company Dalan Animal Health Inc for making the vaccine.

The American Foulbrood disease, for which the vaccine has been made, is caused by the bacterium Paenibacillus larvae which can weaken and kill hives. The deadly disease originated in the US but has now spread globally.

The vaccine contains killed whole-cell Paenibacillus larvae bacteria and will be administered by mixing it into the queen feed which is consumed by the worker bees, the report said adding that the vaccine is incorporated into the royal jelly by the worker bees. They will then feed it to the queen completing the process while the queen ingests it and fragments of the vaccine are deposited in her ovaries.

Chief executive officer of Dalan Animal Health Dr Anette Kleiser called the vaccine a breakthrough saying, "We are committed to providing innovative solutions to protect our pollinators and promote sustainable agriculture. Global population growth and changing climates will increase the importance of honeybee pollination to secure our food supply," Dr Kleiser added.

