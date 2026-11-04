‘Americans said no to war’: Iran reacts to US midterm election results as Democrats head to flip Congress

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has reacted to the incoming US midterm election results, saying that the verdict has shown that Americans are saying no to war.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has reacted to the incoming US midterm election results, saying that the verdict has shown that Americans are saying no to war. (AFP)

“Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.

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As the results for the US midterm elections continue, the Democrats have been projected to take control of the US Congress after flipping seats in the Senate and House of Representatives. Track US midterm election results here

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Deep Dive What did Iran’s parliament speaker say about the US midterm results? Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the results showed that Americans were saying no to war. He added that Iran endorsed that message. How did the Iran war affect the US midterm elections? The war was among the issues that shaped voters’ decisions, alongside concerns such as the cost of living. Donald Trump said he thought it played a role in Republicans’ defeat. How many US voters said the Iran war was the wrong decision? An Associated Press election-day poll found that about six in ten voters believed the US made the wrong decision by taking military action against Iran.

{{^usCountry}} US president Donald Trump has also equated the Republican's losses in the key polls to the ongoing war with Iran, saying that US military action in Tehran will historically be more important than election night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US president Donald Trump has also equated the Republican's losses in the key polls to the ongoing war with Iran, saying that US military action in Tehran will historically be more important than election night. {{/usCountry}}

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US midterm election results 2026: Democrats head to flip Congress

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Democrats are on their way to seize control of the US Congress in a major setback for President Donald Trump's Republicans, projected CNN.

Democrats have already flipped the US Senate, according to the Associated Press. Several House seats are also turning blue.

All 435 seats of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats went to polls on November 3, Tuesday. At present, Republicans hold control over both the chambers, with the Democrats wrestling to take over the reins of the House, the Senate or both.

Democrats currently hold 214 House seats and 45 Senate seats along with two Independents. They need four additional Senate seats and three more wins in the House than last time to take control of the Congress.

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