New Sri Lanka cabinet 'without any Rajapaksa' to be appointed this week: President Gotabaya

"I am going to appoint the prime minister and the cabinet that has the trust of the people," he said in a televised address.
People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, at Independence Square in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (REUTERS)
Updated on May 11, 2022 09:48 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Amid the escalating political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapksa on Wednesday addressed the nation and said he was working with all party leaders to establish a new government in the country. He also promised to a appoint new Prime Minister and a “young cabinet without any Rajapaksas,"  according to news agency PTI

"I am going to appoint the prime minister and the cabinet that has the trust of the people," he said in a televised address. 

Gotabaya also spoke on the recent violent clashes, and said he has ordered “relevent authorities” to take action against the perpetrators of the violence.  “No one can justify the violent acts orchestrated on the May 9 and during the past few days,” he also said, adding, “violence and hatred must be stop.”

The president also said he will empower parliament, bringing back the 19th amendment. Gotabaya added that he was ready to abolish the executive presidency once the country stabilises, reported Newswire.

The address comes as Sri Lanka is batteling its worst economic crisis and political instability since its independence. 

The island nation needs at least USD 4 billion to tide over its mounting economic woes, according to a report by Reuters. For the same, the country has been negotiating with Intenrational Monetary Fund as well as World Bank for a relief aid. 

The country has also approached China, Japan and the Asian Development Bank for help, Reuters also reported.

