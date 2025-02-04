Menu Explore
Amid Donald Trump crackdown, Mexican cartels plan attacks on US Border Patrol agents with drones, explosives: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 04, 2025 05:07 PM IST

Mexican drug cartels are reportedly planning drone attacks on US Border Patrol agents in response to Trump's border policies, as revealed in an internal memo. 

Mexican drug cartels are reportedly ordering their members to launch kamikaze drones and explosives at US Border Patrol agents in retaliation against Donald Trump’s strict border policies, New York Post reported.

Army soldiers chat while waiting the arrival of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to the US-Mexico border in Sunland Park, N.M., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)(AP)
Army soldiers chat while waiting the arrival of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to the US-Mexico border in Sunland Park, N.M., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)(AP)

According to an internal memo, titled 'Officer Safety Alert', which New York Post reported obtained, federal agents were warned about this new threat based on social media posts and other intelligence sources. The memo advises agents to remain alert, stay vigilant of their surroundings, and wear body armour with long guns while on patrol.

Mexican cartel leaders deployed explosives

The memo reportedly states: "On February 1, 2025, the El Paso Sector Intelligence and Operations Center (EPT-IOC) received information advising that Mexican cartel leaders have authorized the deployment of drones equipped with explosives to be used against U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. military personnel currently working along the border with Mexico."

The memo also adds, "It is recommended that all U.S. Border Patrol agents and DoD personnel working along the border report any sighting of drones to their respective leadership staff and the EPT-IOC."

News Nation, which first reported the memo, further indicated that the cartels have begun using platforms like TikTok to encourage illegal immigrants to mock ICE agents by spitting or urinating in their food and defecating in their vehicles. Some posts even incited attacks on border personnel.

Border Patrol agents in Fronton shot at

Fox News reported that just a week ago, Border Patrol agents in Fronton, Texas, were shot at by cartel members who had fled from Mexico to a region between the US and Mexico, attempting to evade the military presence in Mexico.

The memo comes at a time when the Trump administration has been intensifying its efforts to curb illegal immigration, conducting deportation raids targeting immigrants with criminal backgrounds, and strengthening border security.

