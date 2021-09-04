Amid growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, UN chief to hold ministerial meeting seeking funding

The United Nations will convene a ministerial meeting in Geneva on September 13 to seek a swift scale-up in funding to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following the US drawdown and Taliban takeover, leading to a cash-strapped economy. During the meeting, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres will also appeal for "full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to the essential services they need,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric announced on Friday.

"One in three Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from. Nearly half of all children under the age of 5 are predicted to be acutely malnourished in the next 12 months," Dujarric said and added that the UN has appealed for $1.3 billion for 2021 to help more than 18 million people.

She also expressed gratitude to Denmark, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the United States on the behalf of the UN chief for assisting in the temporary relocation of UN staff in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is under major turmoil after the US and Nato troops withdrew from the country, leading to the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban returning to power. The group was ousted by the US forces in 2001 in anti-terrorist operations. The war-ravaged nation is now facing a severe economic crisis as western nations pulled out the financial support and the looming political uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the Taliban is set to announce their own government which will likely be led by its co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, news agency Reuters reported people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this week, Guterres warned of a "humanitarian catastrophe" in Afghanistan and urged countries to provide emergency funding. Guterres also expressed his "grave concern at the deepening humanitarian and economic crisis in the country," adding that basic services threatened to collapse "completely" in the war-torn country.

On August 18, the head of the UN food agency in Afghanistan said that a humanitarian crisis is unfolding with 14 million people facing severe hunger.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON