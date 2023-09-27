Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amid India-Canada row, YouTuber slams Justin Trudeau, Khalistani terrorist; 'stop dreaming'

ByHT News Desk
Sep 27, 2023 10:41 PM IST

The Canadian YouTuber suggested Justin Trudeau against 'promoting separatist agenda in India’.

Social media is rife with posts supporting India as well as Canada amid diplomatic tension between both countries after allegations of New Delhi's role in the killing of secessionist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Similarly, a Canadian YouTuber also came forward to and questioned Justin Trudeau's government in opposition of the Khalistan movement.

YouTuber Nancy Grewal(YouTube)

Nancy Grewal, the YouTuber, in the over 3-minute-long video lashed out at Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, one of the key leaders of the movement, and called him an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). She further recommended Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make efforts to form ‘Khalistan in Canada’ instead of ‘promoting separatist agenda in India’.

“Pannu, everybody knows your standards. You don’t want to live in Punjab, nor does your family want to live in Punjab. Your aim is to break India, we all know this. Everybody knows what you are dreaming. Stop dreaming of breaking India, if you have the courage then come to India and put forward your demands,” she said.

She further alleged that Pannun owns luxury villas in both the United States and Canada which he bought from the fundings he received in the name of ‘Khalistan movement’. She also asked why hasn't he invested in Punjab despite being incredibly rich.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
india canada khalistan movement
