Amid Ukraine war, Hollywood couple raises $35 million, Zelensky says 'grateful'

Nearly a month into the war, 10 million people in Ukraine have fled their homes, key cities have suffered an unprecedented damage and the world remains on edge amid fears over the use of nuclear weapons by Russia. Yet Kyiv has been getting support even as the Kremlin refuses to relent after launching a surprise offensive on February 24. A fundraising initiative by a Hollywood couple - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis - has been able to collect over 35 million dollars. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday thanked the couple in a tweet, saying - "They inspire the world".

"@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help 🇺🇦 refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine (sic)" Ukrainian president wrote on Twitter.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis started the campaign earlier this month via the GoFundMe website. In a video Kunis says she was "born in Ukraine in 1983". "I have always been proud of being an American. But today, I have never been more proud of being a Ukrainian". And Kutcher interjects - "I have never been more proud of being married to a Ukrainian." Kunis, 38, was born in Chernivtsi.

"Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support," the couple said in their appeal.

They hit the 30 million goal on March 17 and posted a video to thank those who donated. It's still an ongoing campaign.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support. 2 weeks ago, we asked you to join us and more than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could. Now, with your help we have reached our $30 million goal," Kutcher wrote in a tweet.

The war-hit nation has been battered amid shelling by the Russian forces. Mariupol is one of the worst-hit cities and there have been allegations of forced deportations and civilians being targeted. A school and an iconic theatre where hundreds had taken refuge have come under attack in the last few days.

After several rounds of ceasefire discussions, there has been no breakthrough. Zelensky has been urging Russia's Vladimir Putin for talks.

