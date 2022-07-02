Amruta Fadnavis given this award at UK parliament, hails PM Modi

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, received the ‘Indian of the World’ award at the British Parliament.

“It was an honour to speak on ‘Indo-UK relations’ at UK Parliament and also received ‘Indian of the World’ award at UK Parliament,” she tweeted.

Amruta hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that due to his efforts the Indo-UK relations have become robust and are expanding at federal, state and local levels.

Fadnavis landed in London on June 29 and visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, where she performed a special puja and prayed for the stability and prosperity of Maharashtra.

Her visit to the United Kingdom came as the political crisis in Maharashtra ended with Eknath Shinde becoming the chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Initially, Fadnavis had said that he wouldn't be a part of the new state government but would extend full support to Eknath Shinde and his cabinet. However, the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked Fadnavis to take over as the deputy CM.

