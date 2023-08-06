‘He deserved it, but…', Andrew Tate offers to train N3on after streamer's assault video goes viral. Staged? ask netizens

A video of American YouTuber-turned-streamer Rangesh Mutamma aka N3on being assaulted is going viral on the internet.

He has expressed regret for what occurred with N3on and has invited him to Romania in order to train and shape him into a better man.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 18-year-old controversial Kick streamer was assaulted by three masked assailants at a public location while he was filming a video. The masked men bullied N3on, seized his shoes, phone and glasses and tore away his shirt.

Acknowledging the video, which was posted on the streamer's Twitter account, Andrew Tate has invited him to Romania in order to strengthen his physical training.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former professional kickboxer, Andrew Tate has extended a helping hand towards the recovering streamer. In response to the accident, he stated that he was ‘not surprised’ by the actions of the thieves. He claimed, even though the the video creator ‘probably deserved it’ he felt sympathetic towards him.

He has expressed regret for what occurred with N3on and has invited him to Romania in order to train and shape him into a better man.

The TikTok sensation had this to say about the assault: "Does he deserve it? Probably. But it still made me a bit sad to see because I don't like bullying. I don't like bullying at all, and I know that someone like him is going to be genuinely traumatised by it. and he's going to be bullied for it. Not just because of what happened, but because they're never going to let him forget it! I feel bad."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read:

Recently, on a YouTube channel called AdinLive, which belongs to a friend of N3on, Adin, N3on and Andrew went into a spat. Andrew seemed to be making a joke on N3on which was not taken nicely by the youngster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What's fascinating is that the video was posted on N3on's Twitter account and Youtube channel, leaving fans to question if it was staged.