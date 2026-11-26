At the Job shop in Coventry, youngsters wearing virtual-reality headsets are grilled by interviewers who don’t exist. It helps those uncomfortable practising with a real human, says Alex Dickson, who runs the place. While many want to work and have hard skills, they lack “confidence”. And they face other barriers, too. Often they have mental-health problems. Mr Dickson worries that the young do not have the “same fear of being unemployed” as older generations. “Lack of real-world work experience is

Chart 1

Mr Dickson works hard to inspire his charges in new ways: his most oversubscribed workshop was about making money as a social-media influencer. But nothing beats work experience. So he welcomed a review published on November 17th by Alan Milburn, a former cabinet minister, on how to help the 1m-odd 16- to 24-year-olds not in work, education or training. Mr Milburn called for more apprenticeships, job-placement schemes and—most controversially—an overhaul of the benefits system for young people.

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Andy Burnham has embraced much of this. The prime minister says getting more people into work is “the sustainable way to get the welfare bill down for good”, unlike the “crude cuts” proposed by the Conservatives and Reform UK. Early next year he will publish a white paper on welfare reform, which will also draw on a review of disability benefits by Sir Stephen Timms, the disability minister, published on November 24th. Mr Burnham’s focus on helping people find jobs is commendable. But he should not kid himself that this alone will bring down welfare costs.

Spending on benefits for poor health is soaring. The state offers two main kinds. Means-tested incapacity benefits replace the income of those too disabled to work. Disability benefits, such as Personal Independence Payments (PIP), cover the extra costs of having a disability, like higher heating bills. These are not means-tested and are paid regardless of whether the claimant has a job. By our calculations, spending on both benefit types for people below pension age in England, Scotland and Wales will exceed £87bn ($114bn) by 2031. That is 2.4% of GDP, up from 1.4% before the pandemic (see chart 1). If Britain’s defence budget had risen by as much, the generals would be running out of things to buy.

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By 2031 the share of working-age adults on disability benefits will be 11%, over double that in 2020. Most of the increase since the covid-19 pandemic is down to mental illness. In 2009 claimants with anxiety and depression accounted for 0.3% of Britain’s working-age population; now it is 1.7% (see chart 2). Assessments, which ask claimants questions like how easily they can travel, struggle to measure something as subjective as mental health. And because those who are unable to work get more incapacity benefits, the system encourages people to convince themselves they cannot.

Why not just be kind?

Mr Milburn’s review has better ideas than Sir Stephen’s. It suggests replacing nearly all benefits for under-25s with a single allowance and much more help finding work. Removing the incentive for young people to claim that a disability prevents them from working would be welcome, even if Mr Milburn failed to tackle other barriers. A big one has been the rapidly rising minimum wage, whichhas made hiring youngsters less attractive.

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What Mr Milburn’s recommendations are not is a serious strategy to cut Britain’s welfare bill. The report’s own modelling puts savings at just £3.6bn a year after a decade—a rounding error in the benefits budget. Even that could vanish. For the most disabled, Mr Milburn proposes new payments similar to incapacity benefits and PIP, but with stricter criteria that he does not spell out. Mr Burnham, meanwhile, says no young person should lose out in cash terms. It is therefore easy to imagine the new criteria being loose enough to simply recreate the old system.

The bigger problems come from arithmetic. Under-25s account for only 13% of working-age people on disability benefits, so getting the bill down significantly would mean targeting older claimants, too. And getting people into work will not, on its own, solve the problem. Around two-thirds of this decade’s rise in disability-related spending is expected to come from benefits like PIP, which are not withdrawn if the claimant gets a job.

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Chart 2

The Timms review was supposed to suggest how to reform PIP. But Sir Stephen’s conclusion that the benefit was “not fit for purpose” could equally apply to his own work. The report made no serious proposals for arresting the surge in spending. Many of its recommendations, such as hiring advocates to help claimants fill in forms, would cost even more. The review only hinted at the rather obvious idea of assessments trying harder to discern the extra costs disabled people actually face. (According to the Resolution Foundation, a think-tank, 16% of PIP claimants say they have none.) But it ruled out such steps as asking claimants for receipts.

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Other political parties are proposing more radical action. The Tories want to end claims for milder mental-health issues, including anxiety or depression. Reform would upend the system, replacing PIP with new “disability support accounts” run by local authorities. These would pay out to disabled people who could produce evidence of extra costs. New Zealand already has a version of this system.

Cutting disability benefits is a huge political challenge for a Labour prime minister. A revolt by backbenchers over previous attempts to make cuts, in 2025, proved fatal to the premiership of Sir Keir Starmer. Voters keen to slash welfare in general grow squeamish when it comes to those with disabilities. Any tightening of eligibility will throw up harrowing edge cases. But if these obstacles are too hard for Mr Burnham to overcome, he needs to be honest about the fiscal consequences. If he promises to bring down the benefits bill without making decisions that might do so, people will trust politicians even less.

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