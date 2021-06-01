Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Antigua PM says he had no role in Mehul Choksi's 'abduction'
world news

Antigua PM says he had no role in Mehul Choksi's 'abduction'

Opposition parties in Dominica and Antigua have accused their respective governments of having prior knowledge of Mehul Choksi's alleged abduction.
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Mehul Choksi disappeared from Antigua and Barbuda last Sunday and was detained by Dominican police on Tuesday night on charges of illegally entering the island.( Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

After reports accusing Antigua prime minister Gaston Browne of playing a role in fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi’s disappearance from the country surfaced, he said on Monday that he had no clue about the alleged abduction.

“Let me state here that even though Choksi’s citizenship was unsettled, we respected his legal and constitutional rights as a citizen, and we did nothing to abridge those rights whilst he was on Antiguan and Barbudan soil,” Browne said, according to a report on news website Antigua Newsroom.

If Antigua was “desperate” to get rid of Choksi, Browne said, “The better option would have been to have the Indians come here, bring a plane and pack him on the plane and send him back to India.”

The Indian businessman mysteriously disappeared from Antigua and Barbuda last Sunday and was detained by Dominican police on Tuesday night on charges of illegally entering the island.

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also came under fire for allegedly collaborating and being “part of a plot against the rule of law” to send the fugitive diamantaire to India.

Dominica’s House of Assembly's leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton said a “full investigation” should be made into the circumstances under which Choksi was brought to Dominica. The “obvious collaboration between Dominica, Antigua and India” and the officials who instructed or influenced the police to facilitate the inhumane transfer of Mehul Choksi to Dominica should also be investigated, he added.

Choksi and his lawyers claimed that he was kidnapped and taken to Dominica against his will last week. On Monday, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal also suggested that the businessman may have been honey-trapped by a woman he had known for six months. He had gone to her house when he was abducted and taken on a yacht to Dominica.

Choksi faces multiple charges of embezzling funds from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in India which is worth some 13,500 crore. He had acquired citizenship of Antigua under its Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) in November 2017, weeks before investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the PNB scam started.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mehul choksi diamond merchant mehul choksi
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP